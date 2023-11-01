GMS Boosts Backlog to $326.2 M With Fresh Contract Wins

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels for the global energy industry, has secured new contracts for its fleet.

The company said that it had won two contract extensions for four years in total and one new contract for two years in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Region. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

GMS said that two contracts end in December 2025, and one ends in April 2026.

"Together, these contracts increase GMS' overall contracted backlog revenue to USD 326.2 million," GMS said.

Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for these contract awards, stating: "These new contracts on improved day rates reflect positively in a market where GMS remains well positioned to capitalize on increasing regional demand for Liftboats".



Gulf Marine Services did not say who the clients were, which liftboats would be deployed, or how much the contracts were worth.



