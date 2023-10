Finland's National Emergency Supply Agency said on Friday it had raised its risk assessment for gas supply security in the Nordic country following the damage earlier this month to the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

"An important gas import connection will be out of use during the winter season 2023/2024 for at least five months," the agency said referring to the Baltic Sea link between Finland and Estonia.

(Reuters - Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)