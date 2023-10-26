Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Repsol's Adjusted Net Profit Falls on Lower Oil, Gas Prices

Credit: tanaonte/AdobeStock
Credit: tanaonte/AdobeStock

Energy company Repsol's REP.MC adjusted net profit fell 27% year-on-year in the third quarter because of lower oil and gas prices, it said on Thursday, adding it would further diversify into renewables to offset fossil fuel volatility.

The company reported an adjusted net profit of 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion). That was below the 1.5 billion euros posted in the same period a year ago, but slightly above the company-provided average forecast of 1.09 billion euros.    

Repsol's Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz said the company's shift into renewable energy and sustainable fuels would allow it to maintain profitability despite oil and gas price swings.

Although crude oil was 22% lower in the first nine months of the year than in the same period in 2022, while gas was 60% lower, Repsol's adjusted net profit in the period only fell 19% to 3.82 billion euros.

"In a volatile environment like the current one, we are delivering solid results, increasing our shareholder returns and supporting our customers," Imaz said in a statement.

While some companies have grown more cautious about renewable energy, Spanish power company Iberdola on Thursday raised its full-year outlook on the basis of higher earnings from green power.

Repsol raised its dividend to 0.40 euros ($0.42) per share, 14% more than the one paid in January 2023, to try to offer an "attractive return" while remaining disciplined.

Including share buybacks, Repsol will pay its shareholders a total of 2.4 billion euros, it said.

Separately, Repsol said it sees future business opportunities in Venezuela after the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on the South American country's oil industry.

"That will increase the availability of heavy crude for the company's refineries, which have differentiated characteristics and obtain better yields with that kind of oil," the company added.

Last week, the U.S. lifted most restrictions on Venezuela for producing, selling and exporting oil to its chosen markets over the next six months. 

($1 = 0.9481 euros)


(Reuters - Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona and Barbara Lewis)

Finance Energy People Industry News Activity Production People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance after Q3 Beats Expectations

Equinor Cuts Output Guidance; Q3 Profit Beats Forecast

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water Offshore Construction

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance after Q3 Beats Expectations

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance afte

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk Assessment Due to Pipeline Rupture

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net Income, Down from Year-ago, Up 15% from Q2

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine