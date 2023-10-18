TechnipFMC Wins NOIA ESG Excellence Award

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has named TechnipFMC as the winner of the second annual NOIA Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Excellence Award. The award highlights and recognizes those who, by their actions, design, or influence, are contributing to the advancement of the ideals embodied by the NOIA ESG Principles.

NOIA President Erik Milito congratulates TechnipFMC, saying, “Our industry is constantly striving to be the best neighbor while providing the essential energy that uplifts society. TechnipFMC's ESG initiatives reflect a comprehensive and thoughtful commitment to fulfilling this aspiration. We extend our congratulations to TechnipFMC for this well-deserved recognition and express our gratitude to all other participants. Across the board, applicants for this award and the industry as a whole have showcased impressive dedication to ESG performance. The NOIA ESG Excellence Award highlights just one of the many ways our industry fosters innovation and contributes to the betterment of our communities.”

TechnipFMC is recognized for the NOIA ESG Excellence Award for commitment to ESG performance across every level and every segment of the company. Their entry reflected “long-term ambition, short term actions” being used to drive actual and measurable results. From the integration of an ESG scorecard to the adoption of governance structures and the implementation of advanced management systems and standards to ensuring industry-wide adoption, TechnipFMC has demonstrated significant progress across all ESG segments.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea, at TechnipFMC, says, “How we do business is as important as why we do business, and we are all proud to win this year’s NOIA ESG Excellence Award. It’s a clear acknowledgment of our commitment to respecting the environment, making a difference in our communities, and always acting with integrity.

“We are continually working to enhance the performance of our industry and drive real change through relentless innovation and global collaboration, and we will do this in a safe and responsible way. And thanks to our colleagues’ work, we are constantly strengthening our ESG culture to pave the way for a better future.”

The award-winning entry from TechnipFMC was evaluated by an independent panel of experts from FTI Consulting, Pickering Energy Partners, Cornerstone Government Affairs, and an independent industry expert. NOIA received applications from a diverse cross-section of NOIA membership, highlighting the support for ESG performance among the full ecosystem of companies involved in the offshore energy sector.



