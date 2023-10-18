Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dutch Firm to Design 2GW North Sea Offshore Wind Platform

Credit: Iv-Offshore & Energy
Credit: Iv-Offshore & Energy

Dutch offshore engineering company Iv-Offshore & Energy has signed a contract with Singapore-based construction firm Seatrium (ex-Sembcorp Marine) for the design of the 2GW IJmuiden Ver Beta platform, to be deployed in the North Sea, offshore the Netherlands.

This platform is the first in a series of 2GW transformer platforms that the GE-Seatrium (GSC) consortium will supply for the Dutch transmission systems operator TenneT, to support offshore wind expansion.

Iv-Offshore & Energy will be responsible for the detailed engineering of the offshore converter platform - currently the largest of its kind - for both the topside and the jacket. We are also responsible for the delivery of equipment and auxiliary systems.  

The IJmuiden Ver Beta platform will be installed approximately 62 kilometers off the Dutch coast and, with its 2GW capacity, Iv says, sets a new standard in the development of offshore energy transition and the reduction of fossil fuels (decarbonization).

 

