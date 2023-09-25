Ramboll Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Danish engineering group Ramboll has joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, a public-private forum working to accelerate global offshore wind capacity.

Founded by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), GOWA brings together 14 countries and key actors in the wind industry around the shared goal of achieving at least 380 GW global offshore wind capacity by 2030, and 2,000 GW by 2050.

“Denmark is committed to leading by example to reach global climate goals. As founding partner of GOWA, together with GWEC and IRENA, we are bringing together ambitious governments and private companies to scale offshore wind internationally. We are delighted to welcome Ramboll as member of GOWA with their world-leading expertise in this field,” says Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy.

“Denmark has a long history of pioneering offshore wind development, which Ramboll has contributed to as well. With more international actors joining GOWA, I look forward to continuing the efforts to accelerate the global uptake of offshore wind,” he adds.

“Offshore wind is a centerpiece in efforts to decarbonise and halt the climate crisis, and we look forward to working with GOWA members for an ambitious, fast and sustainable deployment at global scale,” says Tim Fischer, director for Ramboll’s global wind business.

“As an independent consultant having worked on 70% of all offshore wind projects worldwide outside China, we will contribute with deep knowledge and understanding of the global offshore wind market and be a strong advocate for sustainability throughout the wind value chain.”

“Sustainability is not just about carbon – it is also about improving marine biodiversity, energy security and creating jobs. Wind energy can deliver on all of this and more, but it requires us to rethink current market designs,” he adds.







