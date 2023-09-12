WINDEA Offshore and Subsea Europe Services in Offshore Wind Services Partnership

Offshore wind service provider WINDEA Offshore and marine data acquisition specialist Subsea Europe Service GmbH have recently entered a strategic sales partnership.

With this agreement, the two partners intend to provide the European offshore wind market with essential hydrographic survey and underwater inspection technology as well as related services.

Subsea Europe Services has an autonomous surface and subsea vehicle fleet for, the company says, fast and cost-effective survey and subsea inspection applications.

WINDEA's shareholders operate a growing fleet of Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs).

WINDEA contributes its extensive know-how in the field of offshore wind and maritime logistics as well as its large industry network and sales strength into the exclusive partnership.

"We have already worked closely with Subsea Europe Services on a project basis and have seen first-hand the positive impact that their team and unique, technology-driven approach to marine data collection has had. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration by forming this partnership,” said Thomas van der Laan, Project Manager at WINDEA Offshore Gmbh & Co. KG.

“WINDEA Leibniz” SOV (Service Operation Vessel) at Ulstein Shipyard in Norway, ©BSM/Matthias Giebichenstein

Both parties expect promising synergies in the access to the international offshore wind market. By bundling their business development competencies, the intention is to further develop and optimize the services and technologies of Subsea Europe Services and integrate them into existing and future vessel concepts to offer an added value to charterers of CTVs and SOVs.

"“The expansion of the European offshore wind sector demands a more streamlined approach to marine data acquisition to optimize operations and reduce costs during every stage of a wind farm’s lifecycle. In this context we are confident that the technical approach of Subsea Europe Services combined with our offshore wind related know-how will provide significant benefits to our clients within the industry,” said Caspar Spreter, Managing Director, WINDEA Offshore GmbH & Co. KG.

“As reflected in a recent North Sea pilot project with Northland Power, our autonomous platforms and associated workflows have been proven to enable faster and more cost-effective collection of high-quality bathymetric and inspection data than traditional methods. We are looking forward to making these benefits available to the wider offshore wind market through a partnership with WINDEA,” said Daniel Esser, Global Business Development, Subsea Europe Services GmbH.