SHI Touts 'Eco-Friendly' Strategies at Gastech '23

At Gastech 2023, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) offers a separate 216 sq. m. exhibition hall at the Singapore Expo venue showcasing its technological developments in LNG and LCO2 transport vessels, centered around the FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Production Facility) models.

On the September 7, SHI plans to hold a future eco-friendly technology seminar for key customers to address global climate change. Dubbed "Sustainable Future with Green & Digital," the seminar will feature participation from major customers, including Shell, BP, and Petronas, and be divided into two sections: "Products for Future Energy Transition" and "Digital Twin-Based Autonomous Navigation."

Here, SHI will inform about their future eco-friendly products such as ammonia and hydrogen transport vessels, floating wind power, and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) power plants, as well as the status of development for new technologies such as Digital Twin-based autonomous operation and smart ships, aiming to strengthen their order-based business.

During this event, SHI will also sign a technical cooperation MOU with Lattice Technology for grid-type pressurized tanks. Grid-type pressurized tanks can be manufactured in various shapes, including rectangular boxes, which provides spatial efficiency and maintains material thickness even when the pressurized vessel size increases. SHI plans to utilize this technology to develop new models of LCO2 transport vessels and floating CO2 storage facilities with increased storage capacity while reducing costs.

In addition, SHI will enter into technical cooperation for development of ammonia engines with WinGD, a global engine developer and also receive technical certification from Korea Register of Shipping for large ammonia-driven carriers and cyber resilience design for ships, among other tasks.

JANG Hae-Ki, the executive vice president and head of engineering operations at SHI, emphasized, "Samsung Heavy Industries is making company-wide efforts to develop future technologies for products that can proactively respond to energy transition." He further highlighted that “the company will also focus on economic feasibility to realize the projects and play an important role in reducing global carbon emissions.”

A commemorative photo after signing MOU - (4th from the left) JANG Haeki, Executive Vice President of Samsung Heavy Industries, (5th from the left) PARK Oh-geun, CEO of Lattice Technology. Image courtesty SHI