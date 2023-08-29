Woodside’s Trion Receives Regulatory Approval

Woodside has announced that the Trion field development plan (FDP) has been approved by the Mexican regulator, Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH).

Woodside’s final investment decision (FID) to develop the Trion resource, announced 20 June 2023, was subject to Trion joint venture approval and regulatory approval of the FDP.

Both of these conditions have now been met.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said: “This milestone allows us to fully progress into execution phase activities with our contractors. We look forward to working with PEMEX and our other stakeholders in Mexico to deliver this important project."

Following the approval of the FDP, Woodside has booked Proved (1P) Undeveloped Reserves of 324.7 MMboe gross (194.8 MMboe Woodside share) and Proved plus Probable (2P) Undeveloped Reserves of 478.7 MMboe gross (287.2 MMboe Woodside share).

The project execution phase activities are progressing and Woodside has executed key contracts relating to the development including:

• the floating production unit (FPU) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

• the rig contract with Transocean

• the FPU and floating storage offloading (FSO) installation contract with SBM Offshore

• the subsea trees contract with OneSubsea UK.

First oil is targeted for 2028. Woodside is operator of the Trion development with a 60% participating interest and PEMEX Exploración y Producción (PEMEX) holds the remaining 40%.

Trion is located in a water depth of 2,500m, approximately 180km off the Mexican coastline and 30km south of the Mexico/US maritime border. Trion was discovered in 2012 by PEMEX. BHP Petroleum acquired an interest in 2017 which subsequently became part of Woodside’s portfolio in 2022.

The resource will be developed through a FPU with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. The FPU will be connected to a FSO vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil. Crude is expected to be shipped to international markets and the development is expected to include 18 wells (nine producers, seven water injectors and two gas injectors) drilled in the initial phase, with a total of 24 wells drilled over the life of the Trion project. Gas that is not reinjected or used on the FPU will be delivered to the domestic natural gas pipeline network by a subsea gas pipeline.

The forecast total capital expenditure is $7.2 billion ($4.8 billion Woodside share including capital carry of PEMEX of approximately $460 million) including all 24 wells.



