Strohm's Deep-Water Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Jumper Installed Offshore Guyana

Strohm’s first deep-water/high pressure thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) Jumper in South America has been installed, commissioned, and is up and running for ExxonMobil Guyana at its Liza field.

The Jumper, incorporating advanced carbon fiber and polyamide12 materials, is used for Water Alternating Gas (WAG) injection and was installed in depths over 1,700m for the ExxonMobil, after being landed and leak tested subsea.

Previously, Strohm, based in the Netherlands, was awarded two significant contracts for the Uaru and Yellowtail developments, where Strohm is to supply a total of 50 of its WAG TCP Jumpers across the two campaigns.

Jumpers on Demand

These projects are delivered under the firm’s Jumpers on Demand approach, where a single length of pipe is delivered on a single reel to the client’s location, thereupon the pipe is spooled off to the desired jumper length, cut, terminated, tested and mated with a connector system.

Strohm’s newly created Field Service Group has also recently secured the service contract to support onsite termination operations in-country and deliver on the termination scopes of work for pre-first oil for Yellowtail.

Gavin Leiper, Strom’s vice president Americas and leader of the Field Service Group, said: “This is a pivotal moment for our business, underlining the clear advantages that our Jumper on Demand brings to a project of this scale and depth, as well as proving our WAG application for this region.

“Our approach minimizes transportation cost, maximizes local content, and reduces the total cost of installation as well as lowering carbon footprint. This approach is proving extremely successful with multiple projects ongoing and completed around the globe. Strohm’s specialist field service technicians mobilise to the client’s location as the jumper termination campaigns are called off over the duration of the deployment program.”

Strohm’s TCP Jumper avoids the need for metrology, thereby shortening time to first oil and reducing installation cost further. The flexibility to terminate in country, creates redundancy and de-risks any project schedule.

In addition to the 50 pipes being produced for ExxonMobil Guyana, Strohm’s Jumper on Demand service has delivered 25 of the firm’s TCP solutions installed in Europe, Brazil and Asia.