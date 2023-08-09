Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

COSCO Shipping Sets Semi-Sub Heavy Lift Record

August 9, 2023

Images courtesy of COSCO Shipping
Images courtesy of COSCO Shipping

COSCO shipping claims a new record for the heaviest tonnage and largest volume of a single piece of cargo carried.

The record came with the smooth departure of the deepwater drilling platform, Deep Blue Exploration, transiting from Singapore to China on the 80,000-ton semi-submersible ship Xin Yaohua operated by COSCO Shipping Special Transport.

CNOOC's Deep Blue Exploration platform is the world's first drilling platform independently designed and built by in China to obtain DNV’s smart certification. The platform is 111.5 meters (366 feet) long, 88.5 meters (290 feet) wide, 109 meters (338 feet) high, and weighs 35,500 tons. Its maximum operating water depth is 1,000 meters (3,281 feet), and the maximum drilling depth is 9,144 meters (30,000 feet).

It took 10 hours from the dive of the semi-sub to the successful positioning of the rig.


Offshore Vessels Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Per Ivar fagervoll/MarineTraffic.com

GEOS Secures Two-month Contract Extension for PSV in...
Bokalift 2 installing the first U.S.-made offshore substation - Credit: Boskalis

Boskalis Installs First U.S.-Made Offshore Substation for...


Trending Offshore News

Tag team travails
Technology

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Sri Lankan Shipyard Delivers Cable Layer to European Owner

Sri Lankan Shipyard Delivers Cable Layer to European Owner

50,000 bpd Refinery Planned to Tap Guyana's Offshore Oil Wealth

50,000 bpd Refinery Planned to Tap Guyana's Offshore Oil Wealth

Japan's Inpex Raises Profit Forecast, Seeks to Boost Value

Japan's Inpex Raises Profit Forecast, Seeks to Boost Value

Irina Krylova Takes the Helm: SPE Aberdeen Welcomes New Chair for 2023/24

Irina Krylova Takes the Helm: SPE Aberdeen Welcomes New Chair for 2023/24

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine