Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

WSG Sells Well Intervention Division, Rebrands

July 28, 2023

Credit: WSG
Credit: WSG

WSG said Friday it had sold its Well Intervention division and would use the proceeds raised to lay the foundations for a period of international expansion for the rebranded WSG Energy Services (WSGES).

The company has divested its traditional Well Intervention offering - including coil tubing and slickline services - and will now focus on growing its market share in Process, Pipeline & Industrial Services (PPIS). There are no redundancies aspects to the deal, the company said.

The Netherlands-headquartered business said it would retain its global footprint with a strong presence in the UK, mainland Europe, Asia and Australia, with its next objective being to establish a permanent presence in North America.

Proceeds of the Well Intervention division sale to Excellence Logging (Exlog), a provider of oilfield services and launched by Bluewater in 2015, will be used to fund further acquisitions and to maintain R&D for refining the company’s emissions management processes and technologies, which are in demand from energy companies looking to reduce emissions on the route to net-zero.

"Established in 2005 in Emmen near Groningen, WSG diversified from its traditional coiled tubing and slickline services to become the largest independently owned provider of process, pipeline and industrial services to the UK and European refining and LNG sectors," the company said.

Founder Geert Prins will remain an integral part of WSGES’ C-suite as Chairman, while Andrew Burrell continues in the role of CEO leading the growth of WSG Energy Services globally.

 

Energy Activity Europe Well Operations Well Intervention

Related Offshore News

London Array Offshore Wind Farm - Credit: Bodgesoc - CC BY-SA 4.0 license

Ørsted to Divest 25% Stake in London Array Offshore Wind...
Credit: Kistos

Kistos Wins Appeal, Secures 5-Year Extension for North Sea...

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Perdana Nautika Wins AHTS Vessel Contract

Perdana Nautika Wins AHTS Vessel Contract

Venezuela-Trinidad Offshore Gas Project Talks Hit Sticking Point Over Terms

Venezuela-Trinidad Offshore Gas Project Talks Hit Sticking Point Over Terms

Oil on Track for Fifth Week of Gains

Oil on Track for Fifth Week of Gains

New York Quarry to Provide Rock for Empire Wind Offshore Projects

New York Quarry to Provide Rock for Empire Wind Offshore Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine