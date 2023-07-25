Vallourec Secures Two Major Orders to Supply Line Pipes for Brazil's Mega Oil Field

French steel pipemaker Vallourec said Monday it had won two major orders to supply line pipes for phases 6 and 8 of the Buzios oil field development operated by Petrobras.

These orders are in addition to the contract previously won for phase 7, representing a total of 48,000 tons of line pipe.

Located off the Brazilian coast in the pre-salt Campos Basin, Buzios is one of the world’s largest deepwater fields. It accounts for 25% of the Brazilian oil company's production alone.

The equipment ordered from Vallourec for phases 6, 7, and 8 of the project includes 346 km of subsea line pipe for the risers and flowlines in the Subsea Umbilicals Risers and Flowlines (SURF) package. These line pipes will be mechanically lined pipes (MLPs) with CRA (Corrosion Resistant Alloy) cladding.

Vallourec has already delivered Buzios 7. Deliveries of developments 6 and 8 are now underway and will continue until the end of 2023.

Vallourec said these orders are the last to be produced in and delivered from Vallourec's plants in Germany.

The optional quantities that are intended to be added as part of these three projects will be made at the Group's Premium Quality Finishing plant in Jeceaba (Minas Gerais).



