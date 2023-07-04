Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sevan Unveils Concrete Construction Option for Its Floating Wind Foundation

July 4, 2023

©Sevan
©Sevan

Offshore engineering and design company Sevan, best known for designing cylindrical offshore facilities such as FPSOs and offshore rigs, and which in 2021 announced entry in the floating wind game with its SWACH floating wind foundation design, on Tuesday unveiled a concrete construction option for SWACH Wind.

"In addition to its traditional steel construction (commonly used in FPSOs and drilling rigs), Sevan has now introduced a concrete construction option. The inclusion of concrete as a construction material provides enhanced flexibility in executing the SWACH Wind projects, allowing for construction in a broader range of locations," Sevan said.

According to Sevan, the alternative material option offers construction advantages but also holds the potential for a significant reduction in carbon footprint, contributing to a more sustainable solution. 

Furthermore, Sevan says, utilizing concrete construction may facilitate increased local content, promoting regional economic development.

"Renowned for its robust stability and excellent motion characteristics, the SWACH concept is the preferred choice for long time operation in harsh environments. A minimum amount of permanent equipment and a passive ballast system will reduce maintenance requirements," Sevan said.

"The introduction of the concrete solution marks a major milestone for Sevan’s floating wind foundation, expanding its applications in the renewable energy sector and enhancing its adaptability to various project requirements," Sevan added.

SWACH stands for small waterplane area cylindrical hull.

When it first introduced SWACH in 2021, Sevan said the solution was "scalable up to the largest wind turbines (14 MW) and offers excellent motion characteristics in challenging and harsh conditions," and suitable for "Deeper-Harsher-Colder and Windier floating applications."

Renewable Energy Engineering Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

©Ocean Winds

ABS Issues Safety, Technical Guideline for Floating...
Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

DORIS Secures Second Contract for Gray Whale 3 Floating...


Trending Offshore News

Select model
Technology

Analysis: Independents’ frontier successes ramp wider...
Deepwater

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Sevan Unveils Concrete Construction Option for Its Floating Wind Foundation

Sevan Unveils Concrete Construction Option for Its Floating Wind Foundation

Subsea 7 and EnBW Join Forces to Explore Offshore Wind-Powered Hydrogen Production

Subsea 7 and EnBW Join Forces to Explore Offshore Wind-Powered Hydrogen Production

Italy's Eni Wants to Reduce Oil Exposure with Asset Sales

Italy's Eni Wants to Reduce Oil Exposure with Asset Sales

'World's First' 115m+ Rotor Blade Test Rig for Offshore Wind Turbines Unveiled in Germany

'World's First' 115m+ Rotor Blade Test Rig for Offshore Wind Turbines Unveiled in Germany

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine