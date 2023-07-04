Sevan Unveils Concrete Construction Option for Its Floating Wind Foundation

Offshore engineering and design company Sevan, best known for designing cylindrical offshore facilities such as FPSOs and offshore rigs, and which in 2021 announced entry in the floating wind game with its SWACH floating wind foundation design, on Tuesday unveiled a concrete construction option for SWACH Wind.

"In addition to its traditional steel construction (commonly used in FPSOs and drilling rigs), Sevan has now introduced a concrete construction option. The inclusion of concrete as a construction material provides enhanced flexibility in executing the SWACH Wind projects, allowing for construction in a broader range of locations," Sevan said.

According to Sevan, the alternative material option offers construction advantages but also holds the potential for a significant reduction in carbon footprint, contributing to a more sustainable solution.

Furthermore, Sevan says, utilizing concrete construction may facilitate increased local content, promoting regional economic development.

"Renowned for its robust stability and excellent motion characteristics, the SWACH concept is the preferred choice for long time operation in harsh environments. A minimum amount of permanent equipment and a passive ballast system will reduce maintenance requirements," Sevan said.

"The introduction of the concrete solution marks a major milestone for Sevan’s floating wind foundation, expanding its applications in the renewable energy sector and enhancing its adaptability to various project requirements," Sevan added.

SWACH stands for small waterplane area cylindrical hull.