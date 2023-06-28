Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
INEOS FPS Awards Long-Term Contract to Sparrows Group for Unity Platform Support

June 28, 2023

Credit: Sparrows
Credit: Sparrows

UK-based Sparrows Group, a company providing engineering and maintenance services for global energy and industrial sectors, has secured a three-and-a-half-year contract with INEOS FPS.

Under the contract, Sparrows will provide crane and lifting equipment operations, maintenance, engineering, and inspection services on the INEOS FPS' Unity platform in the UK North Sea.

The contract will include all mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and structural maintenance of cranes and lifting equipment, which will be executed by Sparrows UK team from its headquarters in Aberdeen. In addition, Sparrows will be responsible for re-certification, repair, and overhaul of lifting equipment, as well as offering ad hoc support in the form of its specialist engineering team for management of change, lifting plans, lifting services and more. 

INEOS FPS operates the Unity Platform which is located in Block 21/9 of the North Sea in 122 meters of water. The platform is a ‘Not Permanently Attended Installation’ (NPAI) and is operated remotely from the on-shore control center at the Kinneil Terminal in Grangemouth. Unity is a gathering hub with pig reception facilities. It receives crude oil and gas via six incoming pipelines connected to other offshore installations operated by other companies.

