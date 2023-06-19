Talos Names Maiworm CFO

Houston based Talos Energy announced it has appointed Sergio L. Maiworm Jr. as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, effective as of July 1, 2023, replacing Shannon E. Young, III who has accepted a similar role with another independent E&P company. Young is expected to transition from the company by the end of the month.

Maiworm has been with Talos since 2018, most recently serving in a key role as Vice President – Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer. He brings over 20 years of energy and finance experience to the role of CFO, previously serving as an energy investment banker at Deutsche Bank, as a manager in the Mergers & Acquisitions group of Royal Dutch Shell, in various accounting and finance roles at Transocean, and beginning his career in the audit practice at Deloitte & Touche. Maiworm earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and an M.B.A. from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. Maiworm is also a graduate of Harvard Business School's General Management Program.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan said, "Talos has always developed dynamic, talented leaders in the industry. Sergio brings significant experience, knowledge and expertise in finance, treasury, investor relations and accounting and a deep understanding of our business to position him well to take on the role of CFO. Shane has been an invaluable member of Talos's leadership team as we have grown the company. We wish him the very best in his next endeavor."