API 19CI Qualified Retrievable Injection Valve Installed on NCS

June 16, 2023

Image courtesy TCO
Image courtesy TCO

TCO, a supplier in advanced downhole chemical injection systems, announced the development and installation of the API 19CI Qualified FNR (Fall through protection, Non-return, Retrievable) injection valve.

The installation, for a major Norwegian Operator, is the first API 19CI qualified retrievable injection valve to be successfully installed on the NCS, the company says.

The API 19CI specification, which was released in 2019, states the requirements for chemical injection devices intended for use in the worldwide petroleum and natural gas industry. This includes requirements for specifying, selecting, design verification, validation testing, manufacturing, quality control, testing, and preparation for shipping of chemical injection devices.

The FNR injection valve allows operators to retrieve and change the valve or Anti-U-Tube mechanism during the well’s lifetime, which can save operators the potential costs of recompleting a well due to CIV failure.

The FNR injection valve has a pressure rating of 10000 psi and can operate at temperatures up to 150 degrees Celsius, making it suitable for various applications.

TCO developed the FNR injection valve with support from SLB, who supplied mandrel and running tools in the API test and field trial. This enabled TCO to increase the side pocket mandrel offering, to meet the enhanced criteria.

“This development has set a new standard for injection valves," said Henriette Bringsvor, Sales Manager, TCO. "The FNR injection valve provides flexibility, safety, and reliability, allowing operators to improve efficiency in their operations which in turn reduces costs."

Technology Offshore Energy

