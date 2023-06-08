Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

'Industry-First' for Odfjell Technology in Blowout Preventer Cleaning

June 8, 2023

Credit: Odfjell Technology
Credit: Odfjell Technology

Offshore drilling, well, and engineering services provider Odfjell Technology said Wednesday it had achieved "an industry-first" for cleaning blowout preventers (BOPs), reaching a 50% time reduction during a trial.

Over a test period of six months, Odfjell Technology revised the procedure for cleaning the BOP on the Johan Sverdrup platform offshore Norway by increasing the pump rate to allow more water flow into the BOP cavities to aid debris removal, the company said.

The annular and variable rams were flushed with two passes at the new recommended flow rates to remove debris, then the BOP stack was flushed at the same rate using Odfjell Technology’s RizeRdillo Advanced Jetting Tool. The flow rates went from 1500 litres per minute (LPM) to 5500LPM while flushing the annular and from 3000LPM to 5500LPM while flushing the BOP, Odfjell Technology said.

According to Odfjell Technology, Results from the successful test period proved that no damage occurred to the BOP and annular with the recommended pump rates, and between six and 12 hours of time could be saved using this new procedure.

"The RizeRdillo Advanced Jetting Tool allows for higher pump flow rates, enabling a larger volume of fluid with less pump pressure. This maximizes riser cleaning efficiency to reduce operating costs and non-productive time," the company said.

 Johan Sverdrup - Credit: Odfjell Technology

 

Technology Subsea Industry News Activity BOP

Related Offshore News

Credit: Havfram

ABB Secures Large Tech Order for Two Wind Turbine...
Credit: Saab (cropped)

PXGEO Orders Over 20 Saab Sabertooth AUVs for Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Sangomar-bound FPSO Leopold Sédar Senghor leaving the quayside at COSCO Shipyard in Dalian, China, in preparation for its tow to Keppel Shipyard in Singapore in 2022. Image courtesy of Woodside

Woodside Starts Marketing Senegal's First Oil
Energy
©Alasdair Macleod/MarineTraffic.com

Output from Armada Kraken FPSO in UK Shut-In Following...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

Alvheim FPSO Celebrates 15 Years of Oil and Gas Production as Tyrving Tie-in Gets Green Light

Alvheim FPSO Celebrates 15 Years of Oil and Gas Production as Tyrving Tie-in Gets Green Light

'Industry-First' for Odfjell Technology in Blowout Preventer Cleaning

'Industry-First' for Odfjell Technology in Blowout Preventer Cleaning

TGS, SLB in U.S. Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey

TGS, SLB in U.S. Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey

Champagne Smashes as Grampian Tyne SOV is Named for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Champagne Smashes as Grampian Tyne SOV is Named for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine