AD Ports and Crystal Offshore Sign Deal to Set Up Offshore Rig and Vessel Repair Base in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port

June 5, 2023

Credit: AD Ports

Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group has signed a 25 years agreement with Singapore-based Crystal Offshore a logistics solution provider to the marine & offshore Industry to build an offshore rig and vessel repair base in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port.

Under the agreement, a 20,000 square meter plot of land and an associated quay wall in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port will be allocated for Crystal Offshore to construct a base, featuring office facilities and fabrication workshops to provide advanced repairs and refits to jack-up rigs as well as marine and offshore vessels.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster – AD Ports Group, said: “Our partnership with one of the world’s leading solution providers in the marine and offshore industry, will add significant value to Khalifa Port’s customers and greatly expand the numerous services it offers to cater to the wide base of the marine industry. 

"As we look towards the future, we will continue our drive to further diversify the service offerings in our ports in the UAE and abroad. We aim to achieve this by forging strong partnerships such as the one we are entering into with Crystal Offshore, ensuring that we remain the global port operator of choice for our customers.”

Sujith Sekharan, CEO of Crystal Offshore, said: "Crystal Offshore is extremely happy to partner with AD Ports Group with a view to deliver our services to the oil and gas industry in the Middle East region.

"We have a strong track record with contractors in the region, and with this long-term partnership we anticipate significant and fast growth of our market share, greatly assisted by the geographical proximity and excellent infrastructure that Khalifa Port has to offer. We share the vision of AD Ports Group and look forward to complementing one another through our expertise and capabilities.”

According to AD Ports, the new shipyard fabrication facility situated within Khalifa Port will cater for drilling rigs and marine assets as well as deep water vessels such as FPSOs and semi-submersibles.

