PKN Orlen, PGE Get Location Permits for Baltic Offshore Wind Farms

May 31, 2023

Two Polish state-controlled companies, oil refiner PKN Orlen and power utility PGE , have received permits to build offshore wind farms on the Baltic Sea.

Poland's infrastructure minister awarded five permits for available locations to PKN Orlen group and one to PGE, the companies said in separate statements on Tuesday.

After two licensing rounds PGE has permits allowing it to build 7.3 gigawatts (GW) of offshore capacity off the Polish coast, while PKN Orlen will be able to boost its potential to 5.8 GW, the companies said. 

Poland set a target of awarding 10.9 GW in offshore wind capacity by 2030, with installations from a first-round expected to begin in 2026.

(Reuters - Reporting by Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw/Editing by Matthew Lewis)

