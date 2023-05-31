Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Denmark to Take 20% Ownership of New Offshore Wind Farms

May 31, 2023

The Danish state will take a 20% stake in four planned offshore wind farms with a total capacity of at least 6 gigawatts (GW), the country's ministry of climate, energy and utilities said on Tuesday.

Under the terms in the upcoming tenders, developers will compete to offer the state the highest fixed annual payment for a period of 30 years. 

"As the market for offshore wind has become much more favorable in recent years, the (terms) will ensure that society also gets a piece of the common resource, which is the Danish sea area," the ministry of climate, energy and utilities said in a statement.

Denmark, home to industry leaders Vestas and Orsted, has set a target of reducing CO2 emissions by 70% from 1990 levels, which the government is legally obliged to pursue.

The new projects are part of a pledge last month by leaders from European countries surrounding the North Sea to rapidly scale up offshore wind power generation in the region to strengthen energy security.

The new wind farms would have a total capacity of at least 6 GW by the end of 2030, the ministry said. Denmark currently has 2.3 GW offshore capacity in operation. 

The ministry also said 17.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.60 billion) will be invested in a planned 3 GW energy island in the Baltic Sea that will supply power to households and green hydrogen for use in shipping, aviation, industry and heavy transport.

Combined with the energy island, total new capacity could reach 14 GW, if developers opt to build as much capacity as possible on each sites, the ministry said.

($1 = 6.7638 Danish crowns)

(Reuters - Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Photobes/AdobeStock

Eversource Energy to Sell 50% Stake in US Offshore Wind...
©bphoto/AdobeStock

UK's SSE to Spend Up to $50.5B This Decade on Clean Energy...


Trending Offshore News

Adriatic LNG / Credit: Floydrosebridge/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Four Bidders Vie For Stake in Exxon LNG Terminal Offshore...
Offshore
Stena Evolution - Credit; Stena Drilling

A Decade in the Making: Stena Evolution Drillship Prepares...
Drilling

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Current News

French EDF Joins Two Irish Floating Wind Projects

French EDF Joins Two Irish Floating Wind Projects

Rem Offshore Chooses Vard Electro's SeaQ Integrated Bridge for New CSOV Vessel

Rem Offshore Chooses Vard Electro's SeaQ Integrated Bridge for New CSOV Vessel

Iraq Approves $416.9M to Build Third Offshore Export Pipeline. Dutch Firm Selected for the Job

Iraq Approves $416.9M to Build Third Offshore Export Pipeline. Dutch Firm Selected for the Job

Minesto's Dragon 12 Project Powers Forward with Cable Installation Completion

Minesto's Dragon 12 Project Powers Forward with Cable Installation Completion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine