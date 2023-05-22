OSM Maritime Group and Thome Group Get Merger Approvals, Creating a Ship Management Giant

OSM Maritime Group and Thome Group have received approvals from competition authorities to merge and create one of the world's largest ship management companies.

The merged company, OSM Thome, says it will be a powerhouse in the international ship management market, represented in 22 countries and headquartered in Arendal, Norway.

Finn Amund Nordbye CEO of OSM Thome said: "This is a big day for OSM Thome. Our merger is now formally and finally approved. The merged company combines proud traditions with high ambitions.

"Our business is based on Norwegian maritime skills, and with skillful employees in leading shipping locations across the world, we will strengthen our position as an innovative and world-leading supplier of ship management services. We have built a company for the future, with safe, efficient and sustainable management of ships as our DNA. That will give added value for our customers and for our colleagues,” says



Several of the world’s leading shipping companies are customers of OSM Thome, and the fleet includes various segments such as tank, bulk, container, car ships, and offshore vessels.

The company handles ship management for nearly 450 ships and is responsible for crewing on about 550 additional ships.

The integration process will now start, and OSM Thome says, will be done in a fast and proper manner and in good dialogue with employees at the various offices.

It has recently been decided who will join CEO Finn Amund Norbye in the management group.

"A team of skilled, maritime experience will contribute to developing the business in a way that serves the customers, 2,000 employees onshore and our 29,000 seafarers," OSM Thome said:



The management group consists of:

Finn Amund Norbye – Chief Executive Officer

Olav Nortun – Chief Operating Officer – Ship Management business division

Stig Morten Helland – Deputy Chief Operating Officer – Ship Management business division

Tommy Olofsen – Chief Commercial Officer

Julia Anastasiou – Chief Crew Management Officer

Gautam Kashyap – Chief Marine Services Officer

Constantinos Tzagotzides – Chief Accounting Officer

Vassilis Malikides – Group Finance Director

Jamir Morgan Ramsamy – Chief Digital Officer

Kjell Ove Breivik – Chief Culture Officer

Linda Hentsch – Global Head of Shore HR

Mailyn Borillo – Managing Director, Philippines

Morten Amundsen – Chief Legal Officer



