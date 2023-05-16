Neptune Energy Awards Tenaris $100 Million Contract for Offshore Drilling Support

Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy has awarded a +$100 million contract to Tenaris to provide equipment and services to support drilling activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The contract covers the manufacture, transport, handling and repair of a broad range of casing materials used in offshore drilling activities. Initially, this will include support for one exploration well and one appraisal well in the Neptune-operated Gjøa area in the Norwegian Sea in 2023.



The five-year contract has two two-year extension options.



Neptune’s Head of Supply Chain Management & Logistics in Norway, Kjell-Petter Schou Andreassen, said: “The new contract strengthens our collaboration with Tenaris which has supported our strong operational and safety performance across all of our drilling activities.”



Tenaris’ Country Manager in Norway, Christer Andersen said: “We look forward to continuing to add value to Neptune`s operations in the years to come with our global industrial footprint, state-of-the-art technology and our advanced, low-carbon product portfolio.”



