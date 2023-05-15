A.P. Møller Holding Takes Over Maersk Supply Service, Names New CEO

A.P. Møller Holding A/S has acquired offshore vessel services firm Maersk Supply Service A/S from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, through the closing of the previously announced transaction.

In connection with the closing of this acquisition, A.P. Moller Holding has elected a new CEO and Board of Directors for Maersk Supply Service A/S.

Christian M. Ingerslev will take over the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position from Steen S. Karstensen, who has been at the helm of Maersk Supply Service since 2016.

Ingerslev has more than two decades of leadership and industry experience from energy shipping and has for the past seven years led Maersk Tankers through its transformation.

Martin N. Larsen, CFO of A.P. Moller Holding and new Chair of the Board of Directors for Maersk Supply Service, says: “We are pleased to welcome Christian to Maersk Supply Service. He has shown great leadership in his previous roles and, with Christian at the helm, we are confident that we will have a smooth transition into an independent offshore service company, while preparing Maersk Supply Service to grow its business to further support the energy transition.”

"Maersk Supply Service is playing an important role in the energy transition. The company and its employees are truly innovative and have shown incredible resilience in a tough market. I look forward to joining the team as it takes its first steps as an independent company while addressing the energy challenges of tomorrow,” says Christian M. Ingerslev, incoming CEO of Maersk Supply Service.

A new Board of Directors for Maersk Supply Service has been appointed, consisting of:

Chair Martin N. Larsen, CFO, A.P. Moller Holding

Vice-Chair Morten Engelstoft, former CEO of APM Terminals

Kristin Holth, non-executive positions including at Gaslog, Hitecvision, Maersk Tankers and Noble Corp.

Maria Pejter, Head of HR, A.P. Moller Holding

Martin Neubert, Group CIO and Partner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

“Maersk Supply Service will continue to be a strong partner to the offshore oil and gas energy industry while transitioning into a leading offshore maritime company servicing the renewables sector, especially the wind industry. I am therefore very pleased that our new Board of Directors includes strong capabilities from both offshore oil & gas and wind industries,” says Martin N. Larsen, Chair of the Board of Directors for Maersk Supply Service.

With the closing of the transaction, Steen S. Karstensen will leave the Group after 37 years.

Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Executive Vice President at A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and former Chair of the Board of Directors for Maersk Supply Service A/S said: “We are very pleased that Maersk Supply Service has now found a new long-term owner, enabling the further transition of the company.

"This transaction validates the resilience, strategic innovation and dedicated work done by the entire Maersk Supply team through some challenging years. I would also like to specifically thank Steen for leading Maersk Supply Service safely though the last seven years culminating now in Maersk Supply Service being ready for the next phase. I wish Steen and Maersk Supply Service all the best on their next endeavours,” says