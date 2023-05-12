Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Port Esbjerg Welcomes Jan De Nul's Mega Jack-up Voltaire

May 12, 2023

©Jan De Nul (file Image)
Jan De Nul's new offshore installation jack-up vessel Voltaire has called the port of Esbjerg in Denmark to mobilize for an offshore wind farm installation project in the North Sea.

The Voltaire, delivered in December from China's COSCO shipyard, is the largest installation vessel to call at Port Esbjerg so far, the port said in a social media post.

The jack-up is 182 meters long, 60 meters wide, and its legs are about 130 meters long. The Voltaire jack-up is equipped with a crane with a lifting capacity of 3,200 tonnes. 

 The Voltaire has been designed to install the offshore wind turbines of the future, with turbines over 270 meters high and blades 120 meters long.  

The vessel will transport, hoist and install offshore wind turbines, transition pieces, and foundations.

The jack-up has a contract in the UK for the construction of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, transporting and installing a total of 277 GE Haliade-X turbines of up to 14 MW.

Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Activity

