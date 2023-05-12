Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Largest Vessel in Solstad Fleet, Normand Maximus, Set for Long-Term Hire with Unnamed Subsea Contractor

May 12, 2023

©Solstad Offshore
©Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore said Friday it had has received a Letter of Intent from an undisclosed subsea contractor for hire of the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Maximus.

The subsea contractor would hire the CSV for a period of a minimum of 490 days with the start-up in the first quarter of 2024.

The commercial terms are confidential between the parties but are in line with present market terms for this vessel category, Solstad Offshore said.

The subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus is the largest vessel in the Solstad fleet, with its 900t AHC crane and 550t VLS. Normand Maximus is 178 meters long and can accommodate up to 180 people.

