TotalEnergies Taps Shearwater for 4D Seismic Surveys West of Shetland

May 11, 2023

Amazon Conqueror ©Shearwater
Amazon Conqueror ©Shearwater

TotalEnergies has awarded two 4D seismic survey contracts to Shearwater covering the Laggan, Tormore, and Edradour offshore gas fields, west of Shetland, in the UK.

TotalEnergies might also extend the contract to include the Glenlivet field survey. 

The surveys will start in May 2023, with a duration of approximately two months, and be conducted by the IsoMetrix-equipped  Amazon Conqueror vessel.

“We welcome the award of the strategic 4D surveys, and we are pleased to be able to supply TotalEnergies with one of our finest vessels in the prime North-Sea season,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. 

“This is a vote of confidence in Shearwater and our offerings as these areas will for the first time be mapped out using our IsoMetrix-technology.”

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

