Samsung Heavy Industries Unveils Next-Generation FLNG

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has unveiled a proprietary model nearshore FLNG concept which has been certified by DNV at OTC 2023 in Texas.

The shipyard says it developed the Multi-purpose LNG Floater-Nearshore (MLF-N) in response to market conditions that require faster delivery times and more economical FLNG models compared to onshore plants due to the recent increase in LNG exports from major LNG producing countries.

The new design has standardized hull and equipment specifications and is based on performance and technology that SHI has achieved already.

MLF-N standardizes the shape of the LNG cargo hold and the hull surrounding it, allowing the client to easily increase the cargo hold capacity from the basic 180,000cbm to a maximum of 245,000cbm as needed.

At the same time, it is designed with a stable structure to support the upper plant facilities, weighing about 50,000 tons, from below.

SHI is applying some of the design principles to FLNG orders that it has recently won and is actively promoting MLF-N sales by participating in a number of ongoing overseas gas field development project contracts.

In January, JGC Holdings and SHI were awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning (EPCC) contract for a near shore FLNG facility project in Malaysia planned by Petronas. The facility will be the first near shore FLNG in the world as well as the third floating LNG plant to be constructed for offshore gas fields in Malaysia.

Jang Hae-gi, head of SHI’s Technology Development Headquarters (Vice President), said, "MLF-N is an optimal solution that can meet all the needs of ordering companies who want to develop LNG easily, simply, and quickly. We will continue to lead the FLNG technology leadership through customer-oriented technological innovation.”

Vidar Dolonen, representative of DNV Korea and Japan, said, "We expect Samsung Heavy Industries' next-generation FLNG model (MLF-N) to be an innovative product that meets the increasing global demand for LNG."

The 'Shell Prelude' built by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2017 is the world's largest existing FLNG, with a self-increasing capacity of 260,000 tons and a length of 488 meters.



