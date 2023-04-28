Havila Fanø PSV to Continue Supporting TotalEnergies in Danish North Sea

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has secured a charter extension for one of its platform supply vessels.

The company said Friday that TotalEnergies EP Danmark, TotalEnergies' Danish subsidiary, had extended the existing contract for the Havila Fanø vessel by six months.

The extension starts in June and ends in December 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

The Havila Fanø, of the Havyard 832 CD design, was built in 2010 in Norway by Havyard Leirvik. It has a deck area of 805 m2, and can accommodate 25 persons.

The vessel supports TotalEnergies' activities at the Tyra field, in the North Sea, offshore Denmark. The first gas from Tyra II redevelopment is scheduled for the winter season of 2023/24.