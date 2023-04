Chinese drilling rig builder CIMC Raffles has delivered the Wan Zuan 3 jack-up rig for operation by COSL in China.

The Wan Zuan 3 jack-up drilling rig of F&G SUPER M2 design can operate in a water depth of 300 ft and drill to a depth of 30,000 ft.

It will soon be heading to the South China Sea for workover operation.