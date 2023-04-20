Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

HSI Consortium Wins EPCI Contract for Largest Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea

April 20, 2023

The HSI consortium comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv-Offshore & Energy has won a contract to deliver substations and jackets for the largest offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, the Gennaker.

Under the contract, awarded by 50Hertz, the consortium will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the platform, including jackets, for Gennaker 1 (West) and 2 (East) for the wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. 

"With a total capacity of 927 MW, it will be the largest and most powerful offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea: a great milestone in the green energy transition," the consortium said. 

Last year, the German grid operator 50Hertz already awarded the Ostwind 3 High Voltage AC-platform (300MW) and its jacket to this consortium. Together, Ostwind 3 and Gennaker 1 and 2 will provide enough green electricity for over a million households, the consortium said. 

Financial details of the latest EPCI contract were not disclosed.

As for the wind turbines, the Gennaker wind farm, located 15 km off the German coast, is intended to feature 103 Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbines each with a 167-meter rotor. 

Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Acciona

Orsted and Acciona Team Up to Make Floating Wind More...
©Deme Offshore

DEME Offshore and Liftra Team Up to Develop Innovative...


Trending Offshore News

©Vår Energi

Kistos Expands into Norway with Deal to Acquire Mime...
Energy
Credit: ©SHI

Saipem's 7th-gen Drillship Santorini Secures Two-year...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

Partners Aim to Unlock More Value from Hydrographic Data

Partners Aim to Unlock More Value from Hydrographic Data

Jan De Nul to Install Second Cable for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha)

Jan De Nul to Install Second Cable for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha)

TenneT Awards €30B in Contracts for Offshore Wind Energy Transmission

TenneT Awards €30B in Contracts for Offshore Wind Energy Transmission

Norway's NPD Taps Argeo for Deep-sea Mineral Exploration in Knipovich Ridge

Norway's NPD Taps Argeo for Deep-sea Mineral Exploration in Knipovich Ridge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine