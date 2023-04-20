HSI Consortium Wins EPCI Contract for Largest Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea

The HSI consortium comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv-Offshore & Energy has won a contract to deliver substations and jackets for the largest offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, the Gennaker.

Under the contract, awarded by 50Hertz, the consortium will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the platform, including jackets, for Gennaker 1 (West) and 2 (East) for the wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

"With a total capacity of 927 MW, it will be the largest and most powerful offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea: a great milestone in the green energy transition," the consortium said.

Last year, the German grid operator 50Hertz already awarded the Ostwind 3 High Voltage AC-platform (300MW) and its jacket to this consortium. Together, Ostwind 3 and Gennaker 1 and 2 will provide enough green electricity for over a million households, the consortium said.

Financial details of the latest EPCI contract were not disclosed.

As for the wind turbines, the Gennaker wind farm, located 15 km off the German coast, is intended to feature 103 Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbines each with a 167-meter rotor.