wpd Opts for Siemens Gamesa Wind Turbines for Gennaker Offshore Project

Offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has signed a master supply agreement with the wind farm developer wpd for the 927-MW Gennaker offshore wind farm.

Located in the Baltic Sea, 15 km off the German coast, the project is intended to feature 103 Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbines each with a 167-meter rotor.

Each Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbine planned for the Gennaker project will use a flex rating, beginning at 8.6 MW of capacity. The 167-meter diameter rotor utilizes Siemens Gamesa B81 IntegralBlades and features a swept area of 21,900 square meters.

These machines are part of the SG-8.0-167 DD turbine family. More than 3.2 GW of this machine type has been installed globally in projects in numerous countries, making it one of the most successful offshore wind turbines in the world, Siemens Gamesa said.

With the PowerBoost option engaged, each machine’s capacity can reach up to 9 MW, from its nameplate capacity of 8.6 MW.

A 20-year Service agreement is included in the agreement. Installation of all 103 Siemens Gamesa offshore Direct Drive machines is expected to be completed in 2026. The agreement remains subject to certain conditions including the confirmation of the grid connection date. This is expected during the second half of 2023.

This will be the fifth collaboration project for Siemens Gamesa and wpd. The four other projects are Butendiek at 288 MW in Germany, inaugurated in 2015; Yunlin at 640 MW in Taiwan currently under installation; Fecamp at 498 MW and Courseulles-sur mer at 448 MW, both in France and both under preparation for installation in the coming years.

In late 2021, the German coalition government increased its targets for offshore wind energy production to 30 GW by 2030. Targets for 2035 and 2045 were raised to 40 GW and 70 GW respectively.



