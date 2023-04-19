Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field's 2HP Well in Brazil

Brazilian oil company Enauta has resumed production from the 7-ATL-2HP-RJS (“2HP”) well in Atlanta offshore field in Brazil, after a halt in early March.

Enauta said this week that production had resumed after the installation of the new pump on the seabed.

"Enauta will keep the market informed of relevant events related to the matter," the company said without providing info on the field's current output levels.

Enauta produces oil from the Atlanta field using the Petrojarl I FPSO, which has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.

Late in March, Enauta said that daily production was around 22 thousand bbl/d from the Atlanta Field (without contribution from the 2HP well).