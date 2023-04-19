Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field's 2HP Well in Brazil

April 19, 2023

Petrojarl I FPSO ©Enauta
Petrojarl I FPSO ©Enauta

Brazilian oil company Enauta has resumed production from the 7-ATL-2HP-RJS (“2HP”) well in Atlanta offshore field in Brazil, after a halt in early March.

Enauta said this week that production had resumed after the installation of the new pump on the seabed. 

"Enauta will keep the market informed of relevant events related to the matter," the company said without providing info on the field's current output levels.

Enauta produces oil from the Atlanta field using the Petrojarl I FPSO, which has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.

Late in March, Enauta said that daily production was around 22 thousand bbl/d from the Atlanta Field (without contribution from the 2HP well).

Industry News Activity FPSO Production South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

©BW Offshore

BW Offshore Secures Short-term Extension for Abo FPSO in...
©Intermoor

LLOG Taps InterMoor to Fabricate 12 Mooring Piles for...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Credit: Arjen/AdobeStock

Shell's North Sea Field Restarts Production after Major...
Energy
Shelf Perseverance jack-up drilling rig (ex-Noble Hans Deuls) Credit: OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com

IOG's Blythe H2 Well Drilling Faces Setback Due to...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

China's CRCC-HCEB Orders Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

China's CRCC-HCEB Orders Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field's 2HP Well in Brazil

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field's 2HP Well in Brazil

Transocean's Backlog Grows to $8.6B with Latest Rig Deals in Norway and Australia

Transocean's Backlog Grows to $8.6B with Latest Rig Deals in Norway and Australia

Baker Hughes Beats Profit Estimate

Baker Hughes Beats Profit Estimate

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine