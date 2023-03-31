Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brazil: Atlanta Field Daily Output Reaches 22,000 bbl/d, Enauta Says

March 31, 2023

Petrojarl I FPSO - Credit: Enauta
Petrojarl I FPSO - Credit: Enauta

Brazilian oil company Enauta Participações has concluded the production ramp-up of the new well in its Atlanta field offshore Brazil.,  

Enauta had said earlier this week that it had connected the new well 7-ATL-5H-RJS (“5H”) to the FPSO Petrojarl I. 

The production was at the time still in the production ramp-up phase, at around 9.7 thousand barrels per day (bbl/d).

In a statement on Friday, announcing the production ramp-up completion,  Enauta said: "Although the 5H has demonstrated a higher potential, the company decided to keep its production stabilized at around 15 thousand barrels per day (bbl/d) for a longer period until it begins its natural downward curve, to preserve equipment, which will be replaced with the start of Full  Development System, estimated by mid-2024."

Currently, the daily production at the field is approximately 22.0 thousand bbl/d. 

The 7-ATL-5H-RJS (“5H”) is the first well of the drilling campaign of three new wells that started in November 2022. The other wells will be ready throughout 2023 and will wait to be connected to the FPSO Atlanta in the Full Development System (“FDS”).

Enauta has been producing oil from the Atlanta field using the FPSO Petrojarl I as an Early Production System, and has been looking to deploy another FPSO at the field for full-field development. For this, the company, in February 2022, signed a contract with Malaysia's FPSO specialist Yinson.

The FPSO, named Atlanta, is being converted in Dubai Drydocks World, including structural upgrades, refurbishment, and enhancement of equipment, and will have a production capacity of 50,000 BOPD, 12.4 MMscfd gas, and a storage capacity of 1,800,000 bbl.


