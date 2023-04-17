DEME Offshore and Liftra Team Up to Develop Innovative Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Methodology

Belgium-based offshore installation services firm DEME Offshore and Danish offshore engineering company Liftra will partner up to develop an innovative offshore installation methodology for the next generation of offshore wind turbine generators.

The Liftra crane technology will be fully integrated onboard DEME’s vessels exclusively.

Aalborg-based Liftra is providing the design and engineering, based on its patented LT1500 Turbine Installation Crane technology, and this is combined with DEME’s engineering, operations and installation technology.

According to a press release issued Monday, the Offshore Turbine Installation Crane offers the possibility of erecting higher and heavier turbines using existing vessels at a lower cost, while at the same time reducing the environmental footprint, and is suitable for both bottom-fixed and floating turbines.

Bart de Poorter, General Manager, DEME Offshore Renewables, comments: “DEME Offshore is excited to again bring a game-changing installation concept to the industry. Our exclusive partnership with Liftra combines the best of both worlds - DEME Offshore’s expertise and our long track record of successful wind turbine installation with Liftra’s crane technology.

"There are many advantages of this new joint technology, the major one being the ability to install fixed or floating turbines from a floating vessel, which naturally means there are no limitations regarding water depth. As well as this, there are no longer any lifting height issues and relative motions at high heights can be controlled. This new method also reduces the environmental footprint on the seabed at the wind farm’s location and in port.”

Per Fenger, CEO of Liftra, emphasises: ‘’This offshore partnership with DEME Offshore underlines that Liftra’s lifting and transport technology is state of the art, also in the offshore wind sector. Liftra is proud to contribute with our innovative LT1500 installation crane technology which is based on 10 years of Self-Hoisting crane product experience, and the special configuration with two cranes working in parallel, is also proven and goes back many years.

Liftra very much looks forward to collaborating with DEME on this new offshore turbine installation methodology. Liftra cranes always incorporate an extremely compact design, and are well known for their efficiency and sustainable setup. Liftra is thrilled to team up with DEME, given its entrepreneurial drive and proactivity to bring state-of-the-art offshore solutions to the wind turbine industry.’’

Due to its flexibility, the system can be exclusively integrated for use on board DEME’s floating offshore heavy-lift vessels such as ‘Orion’ or ‘Green Jade’, as well as its existing jack-up vessels, DEME Offshore said.

The partners will develop and integrate the technology in stages and following an extensive testing program, the pioneering new system is expected to be operational in 2027.