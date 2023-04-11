Trillion Energy Spuds Bayhanli-2 Well at SASB Offshore Gas Field in Turkey

Trillion Energy International, an oil and gas firm focused on the Turkish section of the Black Sea, said Tuesday it had started drilling the Bayhanli-2 well at the SASB offshore gas field.

Bayhanli-2 is the fifth gas well in the company's multi-well drilling program at the SASB gas field development. The well is being drilled using the Uranus jack-up rig.

"The well targets a previously discovered gas pool, which was never previously produced, through a long reach directional well bore to enable production. The Bayhanli gas pool is a significant target and may likely require additional wells in the future to fully produce the economic reserves," Trillion Energy said.

Upon completion, the Bayhanli-2 well is expected to reach a total measured depth of 3,400 meters and true vertical depth of about 1,200 meters, extending horizontally over 2 kilometers from the East Ayazli offshore tripod. The well was spud on April 5th, 2023, and is currently drilled to a depth of 496 meters.

Trillion Energy expects that drilling, casing, perforation, and testing will take a total of about 45 days.

Earlier this month, Trillion Energy announced the results of its January 31, 2023 reserve report update for the SASB gas field, representing a "significant increase" due to additional discoveries being made after year-end.

Proved and probable conventional natural gas reserves (P2) increased to 63.3 BCF gross, up from 48.6 BCF (YE 2022), an increase of 30%.

"Net present value of proved and probable (P2) natural gas reserves (NPV10%) increased to USD $548 million net to Trillion, up from USD $426 million (YE 2022), a 29% increase," Trillion Energy said last week.



