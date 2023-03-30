Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

JF Subtech Charters Olympic Taurus Offshore Vessel. Deploys It for UXO Survey Gig

March 30, 2023

©JF Subtech
©JF Subtech

James Fisher Subtech has chartered the multipurpose offshore vessel Olympic Taurus from Olympic Subsea with plans to use it in the UK offshore energy industry.

The Olympic Taurus has already been mobilized for work from Montrose Port, Aberdeenshire, and fitted with a work class remotely operated vehicle (WROV), in support of an unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification, survey, and disposal campaign in the North Sea with an unnamed client.

The campaign is expected to end in early May.

This is JF Subtech's second chartered vessel for 2023 after Edda Savanah, and the vessel will also be used by JF Subtech's sister company, James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables).

According to JF Subtech, the Olympic Taurus can be reconfigured for a wide range of work scopes, largely on UXO identification with ROV, IRM activities and air diving projects, core services for both JF Subtech and JF Renewables.

Mike BaileyAsset and Operations Director at JF Subtechsaid that, as the vessel market tightens, the Olympic Taurus would be a reliable and capable asset at a predictable cost base, deployed on various WROV projects for the company's customers in the energy sector. 

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Seabed UXO

Related Offshore News

Credit: Strategic Marine

Southeast Asia's "First" Hybrid CTV Handed Over to HST...
©Damen

Purus Wind Orders Eight Offshore Wind Vessels from Damen


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saipem FDS2/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags Offshore Contracts Worth $650M
Industry News
©Equinor

KBR Gets LoI for Work on Topsides of Equinor's Bay du...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

US Working to Address Challenges in the Way of Offshore Wind Goals

US Working to Address Challenges in the Way of Offshore Wind Goals

OPEC+ Cuts Put $100/barrel Oil Back in Sight

OPEC+ Cuts Put $100/barrel Oil Back in Sight

Vestas' 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Reaches Full Power Rating

Vestas' 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Reaches Full Power Rating

Sembcorp Marine Proposes Name Change Following Merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine

Sembcorp Marine Proposes Name Change Following Merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine