Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Enbridge's JV and EDF Renewables to Develop 1GW Offshore Wind Farm in France

March 28, 2023

©bphoto/AdobeStock
©bphoto/AdobeStock

Enbridge Inc. said Tuesday that the French government had selected EDF Renewables and Maple Power to develop the future Normandy offshore wind farm (Centre Manche 1), with an expected installed capacity of 1 GW.

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of the French utility EDF Group, and Maple Power is Enbridge's joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments),

Following the fourth offshore wind tender launched in January 2021, the French Ministry of Energy Transition chose Eoliennes en Mer Manche Normandie, the project company owned by the EDF Renewables and Maple Power consortium, to design, build, operate, and decommission the project.

"Enbridge is excited to be part of the development of France's largest offshore wind farm off the coast of Normandy, which will contribute to the French government's national strategy for carbon neutrality by 2050," said Matthew Akman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and President, Power.

"This decision further strengthens Enbridge's visible growth in offshore wind and role as a leader in the energy transition. It also comes at a crucial time as global energy challenges demonstrate that continued investment in reliable, secure, clean and affordable energy is needed."

When will the Centre Manche 1 offshore wind farm be commissioned?

The planned Normandy offshore wind farm will be located more than 32 km off the north coast and is expected to be commissioned around 2030. 

Over the next few years, planning and permitting will be finalized, which will require minimal development expenditure leading to construction later this decade. 

The fixed-bottom project is expected to supply the equivalent of the annual consumption of approximately 1.5 million people, more than half of the electricity needs of the population of Normandy, Enbridge said.

The Normandy offshore wind farm will be Enbridge, EDF Renewables and its partners' sixth offshore wind project in France. 

These projects are in development, construction, and operation, including the country's first offshore wind farm off the coast of Saint-Nazaire (480 MW), which went into operation in late 2022.  

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

©Dogger Bank

Eastgate Engineering to Support Pre-assembly of GE's...
Arcadis Ost 1 project in Germany under construction. Photo credit: Parkwind NV

Japan's JERA to Buy Belgium's Top Offshore Wind Firm for...


Trending Offshore News

The Transocean Enabler drilling rig. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor)

Equinor Awards Transocean New Contracts for Two Offshore...
Drilling
Illustration only - Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), in October 2022 completed the construction of the P-71 FPSO, integrating topsides on the China-built hull. Petrobras started oil production from the FPSO in December of the same year - Credit:Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz

Brazilian Authorities Launch Probe Against Sembcorp Marine...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Samsung Heavy Industries Taps GTT for Tank Design of New FLNG Unit

Samsung Heavy Industries Taps GTT for Tank Design of New FLNG Unit

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in Maryland

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in Maryland

Enbridge's JV and EDF Renewables to Develop 1GW Offshore Wind Farm in France

Enbridge's JV and EDF Renewables to Develop 1GW Offshore Wind Farm in France

Mammoet Wins Contracts for Two 'large' Offshore Wind Projects in United States

Mammoet Wins Contracts for Two 'large' Offshore Wind Projects in United States

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine