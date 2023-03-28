Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Helix's Newly Acquired T1400-1 Jet Trenching System to be Deployed at Taiwan Offshore Wind Farm

March 28, 2023

Helix Energy Solutions' robotics division Helix Robotics Solutions said Monday it had won a trenching services contract with "a leading renewables cable installation contractor."

The contract is for the trenching of inter-array and export cables as part of a 640MW wind farm offshore Taiwan.

Under the contract, Helix plans to mobilize its newly acquired T1400-1 jet trenching system in Singapore onboard Siem Offshore's Siem Topaz wind farm support vessel before transiting to Taiwan for operations, with trenching and survey services expected to continue until late 2023. 

"The strategic deployment of the T1400-1 expands our offshore wind and power distribution industry service offerings in the region. Our services are centered on a three-legged business model well positioned to facilitate global energy transition by maximizing production of remaining oil and gas reserves, supporting renewable energy developments and decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields," Helix said Monday.

