Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Colombia's Ecopetrol Names Alberto Consuegra as Interim CEO

March 27, 2023

Credit: Ecopetrol (Cropped)
Credit: Ecopetrol (Cropped)

Colombian majority state-owned energy company Ecopetrol on Friday named Alberto Consuegra as its interim CEO, taking over from Felipe Bayon who stands down at the end of the month following more than five years in the top position.

Ecopetrol announced in January that Bayon would leave, with his departure representing a shake-up for Colombia's biggest company and largest producer of oil. Consuegra, an Ecopetrol veteran who currently serves as the company's chief operating officer, will take over from Bayon on April 1 and will remain in the post until a successor is named, Ecopetrol said in a statement. 

"The board of directors, with support from the remuneration, appointments and culture committee, and advice from an international headhunting firm, continues to advance in the process of selecting a new president," the statement said. 

Earlier this week, Saul Kattan, chairman of Ecopetrol's board of directors, told Reuters he hoped the company would be close to naming a successor by the time Bayon stands down. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Oliver Griffin / Editing by Marguerita Choy)

People Activity South America People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Venezuela's oil minister, Tareck El Aissami - Credit: Venezuela Government (File photo)

Venezuela's Oil Minister Resigns amid Corruption Probe...
Rich Fry - Credit: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Names Renewables Business Manager


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), in October 2022 completed the construction of the P-71 FPSO, integrating topsides on the China-built hull. Petrobras started oil production from the FPSO in December of the same year - Credit:Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz

Brazilian Authorities Launch Probe Against Sembcorp Marine...
Energy
©SBM Offshore

VIDEO: Hull of Giant Guyana-bound FPSO Enters Drydock in...
Offshore

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Purus Wind Orders Eight Offshore Wind Vessels from Damen

Purus Wind Orders Eight Offshore Wind Vessels from Damen

Record 680GW of Wind Capacity to be Installed by 2027

Record 680GW of Wind Capacity to be Installed by 2027

French Gov't Selects Corio, Qair JV for Two Offshore Wind Tenders

French Gov't Selects Corio, Qair JV for Two Offshore Wind Tenders

Worley Workers on Harbour Energy's UK Offshore Platforms Vote for Strike Action

Worley Workers on Harbour Energy's UK Offshore Platforms Vote for Strike Action

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine