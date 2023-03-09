Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wintershall Dea Buys 24% in Smart Well Flow Diagnostics Firm

March 9, 2023

©Wintershall Dea
©Wintershall Dea

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea said Thursday it had invested in Norway-based smart well flow diagnostics provider Wellstarter. 

"The Norwegian based company has developed an innovative solution, offering cost effective and real time wireless downhole flow monitoring. The Heatwave Inflow Profile log (HIPlog) technology enables optimized reservoir management, fundamental in order to optimize field recovery," Wintershall Dea said.

"Key decisions for reservoir management like where to drill infill wells, how to complete a well and how to balance production and injection all requires reliable downhole production data. Conventional technologies used to acquire this data, such as production logging tools, can involve high cost and risk. HIPlog offers affordable, low risk and emission-free tracing of steady-state flow with real-time information. It does so based on heat pulses released into the well stream. The heat pulse is picked up by sensors and can be analyzed in real-time, either on-site or remotely," the company added.

Applicable in CO2 Injection

“The Wellstarter HIPlog technology offers reliable, hassle-free, and highly cost-effective flow diagnostics in most well conditions. It will offer us value across a range of applications”, says Andreas Berger, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Technology Ventures.

“Because the solution is also applicable for CO2 injection monitoring, we see potential for the technology not just in E&P but also in our growing carbon management business.”

Wintershall Dea Technology Ventures GmbH has acquired a 24 percent stake Wellstarter.

The company invested alongside ARA Energy AS in this investment round, joining existing shareholders Prores AS and ProVenture. Equinor Ventures AS and Shell Ventures BV are indirect investors in Wellstarter AS, being investors in ProVenture Seed II AS. Innovation Norway and the Norwegian Research Council also support Wellstarter with grants.

Technology Subsea Activity Production Well Operations Flow Assurance

Related Offshore News

Exxon's FPSO in Guyana - Credit: Hess (File Photo)

Oil-rich Guyana Looks to Develop Untapped Natural Gas...
©Plamen/AdobeStock

Oil Prices Drop after Report on UAE Debating OPEC Exit


Trending Offshore News

©Igor Hotinsky/AdobeStock

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back
Energy
©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business....
Offshore

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Vard Wins Order to Build Cable Layer for Mystery Owner

Vard Wins Order to Build Cable Layer for Mystery Owner

Activist Investors Seek Action Against Santos' Growth Plans, Management Pay

Activist Investors Seek Action Against Santos' Growth Plans, Management Pay

Energean's NEA/NI Offshore Gas Project in Egypt Now Online

Energean's NEA/NI Offshore Gas Project in Egypt Now Online

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine