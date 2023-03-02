Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS and SLB Collaborate on Ultra-Long Offset OBN Survey in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

March 2, 2023

©TGS
©TGS

Offshore seismic data firm TGS, in collaboration with oilfield services giatn SLB, this week announced the Engagement III ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in Green Canyon, U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The 111 OCS block survey is underway, and acquisition is expected to be complete in April 2023. 

"Following the success of previous projects, imaging uplifts will be delivered through the application of full-waveform inversion (FWI) velocity model building utilizing the ultra-long offsets—imaging to be carried out by SLB with final results expected in mid-2024," TGS said.

Engagement III is the fifth multi-client ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the Gulf of Mexico and extends the data coverage south from prior phases.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “TGS and SLB continue to lead the advancements of ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, providing the industry with access to marked improvements in image quality in this geologically complex basin.”

The project is supported by industry funding, TGS said.

Energy Offshore Energy Geoscience Activity Seismic OBN

Related Offshore News

©Sebastian/AdobeStock

Belgium on High Alert as Russian 'Spy Ship' Detected in...

Indonesia Awards Exploration Contracts for Three Oil and...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Suncor Energy)

Equinor Nears $1 Billion Deal to Buy Suncor's UK Oilfields
Mergers & Acquisitions
Illustration only - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Yinson Bags $5.3B Deal for its First FPSO Project in...
Offshore

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Kongsberg Digital Launches Industrial Work Surface to Transform Carbon-Intensive Industries

Kongsberg Digital Launches Industrial Work Surface to Transform Carbon-Intensive Industries

TGS and SLB Collaborate on Ultra-Long Offset OBN Survey in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

TGS and SLB Collaborate on Ultra-Long Offset OBN Survey in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

BW Energy's Brazilian Oil Field Purchase Faces Delay Amidst Petrobras' Divestment Program Review

BW Energy's Brazilian Oil Field Purchase Faces Delay Amidst Petrobras' Divestment Program Review

Saipem to Restart Mozambique LNG Project for TotalEnergies in July

Saipem to Restart Mozambique LNG Project for TotalEnergies in July

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine