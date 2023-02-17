Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Taps Multiconsult for Snøhvit Future Grid Connection Engineering

February 17, 2023

Oslo-listed oil company Multiconsult has won a contract with the Norwegian oil giant Equinor to deliver detailed engineering of the grid connection for the Snøhvit Future project.

The Snøhvit field lies in the central part of the Hammerfest basin in the southern part of the Barents Sea, off Norway, in a water depth of 310 meters.

The Snøhvit Future project involves upgrading the Hammerfest LNG Plant at Melkoya island, through which the Snøhvit field has been developed, sending gas through a 143-kilometer pipeline.

For Multiconsult, the contract value is about NOK 38 million (currently around $3,68 million). 

Multiconsult's delivery is scheduled to be completed during 2023. The contract includes an option for further management assistance and site support during the construction period.

The Snøhvit Future project consists of land compression and electrification of the Hammerfest LNG facilities. 

The electrification of Equinor's facility at Melkøya will reduce greenhouse gas emissions with approximately 850 000 tonnes of CO2 per year. The project's emission reductions correspond to two percent of Norway's annual emissions.

Earlier this week, Aibel won a major contract for Hammerfest LNG modifications in connection with the Snøhvit Future project.

Aibel has won an EPCI contract that involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of two new processing modules related to the onshore compression and electrification of the Melkøya plant. Aibel will also build a new receiving station for power from shore and carry out integration work at the plant.

Engineering Activity Europe Barents Sea

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

