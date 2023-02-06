Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dogger Bank: Equinor, SSE Looking to Expand World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

February 6, 2023

New Dogger Bank O&M base at the Port of Tyne (Photo: Equinor)
New Dogger Bank O&M base at the Port of Tyne (Photo: Equinor)

Norwegian energy firm Equinor and its UK partner SSE Renewables have started early scoping work to explore options for developing a fourth phase, Dogger Bank D, of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Equinor and SSE Renewables each own 50% of the proposed Dogger Bank D development.

The Dogger Bank D proposal would require a new development consent order to progress into construction and could add an additional 1.32 GW in fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity to the 3.6 GW already under construction with phases A, B and C of the project.

Dogger Bank D would be located in the eastern zone of the Dogger Bank C lease area, more than doubling the utilization of existing acreage. The project’s progression remains subject to agreement with The Crown Estate, Equinor said.

The developers said they would release an initial scoping report in late March outlining ongoing work to explore the technical feasibility of deploying latest-available technology to bolster the UK’s renewable energy capacity. There are two options being explored for the energy generated by the offshore windfarm: a grid connection and/or green hydrogen production.

The first would see power from Dogger Bank D connecting to a grid connection in Lincolnshire, where National Grid is installing new network infrastructure in response to the UK Government’s ambitions to generate 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030.

The second option being considered by the developers is the use of electricity produced by offshore wind to generate green hydrogen at a dedicated electrolysis facility in the Humber region. The facility, if developed, could become the UK’s largest green hydrogen project and, subject to supportive Government policy and supply chain alignment, could contribute to the UK Government’s green hydrogen ambitions, Equinor said. 

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Formosa 2

All 47 Turbines Installed at Formosa 2 Offshore Wind...
Credit:Alex/AdobeStock

Equinor and BP Jointly Bid for New York's Third Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Transocean Barents semi-submersible drilling rig was used for the drilling of the Cappahayden well in 2020 - ©Tor Resser/MarinteTraffic.com

Canada's CNLOPB Licenses Equinor's Significant Offshore...
Drilling
©Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling Wins Contract for 1983-built Offshore Rig
Drilling

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

EVENT: Reuters U.S. Offshore Wind Returns to Boston

EVENT: Reuters U.S. Offshore Wind Returns to Boston

Dogger Bank: Equinor, SSE Looking to Expand World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Dogger Bank: Equinor, SSE Looking to Expand World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

BOA OCV to Sell Subsea Construction Vessel BOA Sub C

BOA OCV to Sell Subsea Construction Vessel BOA Sub C

Sif to Build Jacket Piles for BorWin5

Sif to Build Jacket Piles for BorWin5

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine