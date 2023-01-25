Scana's PSW Technology Wins 3-year Mongstad Maintenance Services Deal with Equinor

Norway's Equinor has awarded Scana-owned PSW Technology a three-year contract for maintenance services at the Mongstad refinery, Equinor's largest.

The oil to the Mongstad terminal mainly arrives through two pipelines from Troll B and Troll C and connected offshore oil fields, and one pipeline from the Johan Sverdrup offshore oil field.

According to Scana, the contract has an approximate annual value of NOK 200 million (currently around $20,1 million), or a total of approx. NOK 1.8 billion (~$181 million) if the options are fulfilled and PSW has the assignment for the next nine years.

PSW will deliver maintenance personnel and prefabrication to the refinery. The main scope of work will be carried out by PSW Technology, with major contributions from sister companies PSW Power & Automation and PSW Solutions.

The latter has handled tank maintenance and sludge services at the refinery for the past ten years. PSW is also joined by local subcontractors such as Mongstad Industrier and Østerbø Maskin. Work starts on February 1 with full effect on May 1. It benefits from PSW’s core services and close proximity to the refinery, Scana said.