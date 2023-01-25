Petrobras Turns to Vallourec for OCTG Solutions

Vallourec has signed a long-term agreement with Petrobras for OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) solutions.

The three-year agreement covers the supply of OCTG Premium products, associated accessories, and specialized physical and digital services, representing a volume of supply above 110kt of products and accessories.

These products, associated accessories, and physical and digital services will support Petrobras in its offshore oil & gas exploration and production wells in the key Brazilian pre-salt oil region, an offshore reserve located below some 4,000 meters of salt and post-salt sediments.

The pre-salt area production is expected to represent over 70% of Petrobras’ total production between 2023 and 2027.