Statkraft and CIP Team Up for Large-scale Offshore Wind Development in Ireland

January 17, 2023

Norway's Statkraft and Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have partnered up to develop up to 2.2 gigawatts of offshore wind in Ireland. 

This partnership will see CIP acquire a 50% stake in Statkraft’s offshore wind portfolio in Ireland. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The scope of the partnership includes the three phases of the North Irish Sea Array, or NISA, and the Bore Array. The proposed location for NISA is off the coast of counties Dublin, Louth, and Meath, while the site of the Bore Array has been proposed for the Celtic Sea.

Statkraft said that developing and building these projects is expected to require an investment of more than €4 billion (currently at around $4,3 billion) by Statkraft and CIP by 2030.

"The need for energy security and decarbonization has never been as important, or urgent, as it is today. Ireland has a wealth of renewable energy resources right on its doorstep – energy that has largely remained untapped. Statkraft and CIP will now work together to bring that clean, green power to the Irish people,” said David Flood, Head of Offshore Wind at Statkraft.

“This deal marks a major development for Statkraft in Ireland as we scale up our offshore wind ambitions across Northern Europe. The country’s maritime area makes it ideal for large-scale offshore wind energy production – energy we can deliver in partnership with CIP. The company’s track record in offshore wind, coupled with our development expertise, will enable us to harness the energy of the wind in the Irish Sea to create a green energy system designed for a decarbonized future,” he added. 

Nischal Agarwal, Partner in CIP, said: “We are very pleased to be entering the Irish offshore market and look forward to developing these exciting projects together with Statkraft. In combining CIP’s industrial background and international experience within offshore wind with Statkraft’s experience of Irish renewables, the partnership will enable the provision of renewable power to Irish homes and businesses and contribute to reaching the government’s ambitious decarbonization targets.” 

Gry J. Aamodt, Statkraft’s Head of Offshore wind in Norway, said: "The agreement and cooperation with CIP gives us access to expertise and experience from both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind projects. The projects in Ireland will make us even better positioned for the development of both Sørlige Nordsjø II, Utsira Nord and future projects in Norway.”  

