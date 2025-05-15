Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Starts Negotiations with Ares for Plenitude Stake Sale Based on $13B Value

(Credit: Plenitude)
(Credit: Plenitude)

Italy’s Eni has signed an agreement to enter into a period of exclusivity with investment fund Ares Alternative Credit Management for the sale of stake in Plenitude, its retail and renewables unit.

The exclusivity agreement is aimed at negotiating a definitive agreement and subsequently finalizing the sale of a stake in Plenitude equal to 20% to Ares.

The agreement is based on an equity value of the company between $11 billion and $11.4 billion (€9.8 and €10.2 billion), corresponding to an enterprise value of more than $13.4 billion (€12 billion).

The agreement follows a thorough selection process involving several prominent international players who expressed strong interest in the company, further confirming the great appeal of its business model and its growth prospects, Eni said.

Mergers & Acquisitions Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: GEV Wind Power)

Certek Acquires Wind Turbine Services Firm GEV Wind Power
© Federico Rostagno / Adobe Stock

Crown Estate Gives Consent for Capacity Expansion at UK...
Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)

Vestas Records First Quarter Profit Despite Predictions
(Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Starts Construction Works at RWE’s German...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Geomatics Takes Data Automation to the Next Level

Geomatics Takes Data Automatio

Current News

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding Round Attracts Over 40 Applicants

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and Gas Sector

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titan

Indonesia Grants Approval to Kuwaiti Firm for Anambas Block in Natuna Sea

Indonesia Grants Approval to K

Topside for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Substation Set to Sail to Final Location

Topside for Hollandse Kust (we

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine