DeepOcean Triggers Option for Battery Installation on Offshore Support Vessel

January 12, 2023

Subsea service provider DeepOcean has triggered an option to seek the installation of a battery hybrid system on board the Stril Server multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV).

DeepOcean is chartering theStril Server from Stavanger-based shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping, which will upgrade the vessel to include battery power notation in the first quarter of 2024.

The vessel is currently on a two-year time charter agreement with DeepOcean. It supports the company’s offering within subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction, and recycling services to operators in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

"We have set a target to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Reducing fuel consumption and emissions from vessels that we charter is an important part of reaching this goal. It is also a deciding factor when choosing which shipowners we wish to hire vessels from. We are very pleased that Simon Møkster Shipping has an equally ambitious strategy for reduction of carbon emissions,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean. 

Simon Møkster Shipping will install a 620 kWh battery system from SEAM AS. Stril Server’s control and DP systems will also be upgraded, and system for onshore charging will be installed. The upgrade will be conducted in the first quarter of 2024.

The Stril Server is equipped with 2 x Kystdesign ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s Remote Operations Center in Haugesund, Norway.


