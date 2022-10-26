Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DeepOcean Charters Simon Møkster MPSV 'Stril Server'

October 26, 2022

©DeepOcean
©DeepOcean

Marine services firm DeepOcean has entered into a two-year time charter agreement for Simon Møkster Shipping's Stril Server multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV), citing a growth in demand for specialist subsea services.

DeepOcean's clients in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries will be able to use the ship to do an inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work, and light construction. The financial details of the charter were not disclosed.

The charter contract will start in the first quarter of 2023 and have a firm hire period until the end of 2024, with option to extend the contract. To remind, Equinor recently extended the charter for the Stril Server for work on its Hywind Tampen floating wind farm, the world's largest of the type.

Commenting on the charter, Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean said: "We are experiencing increased demand for our specialist subsea services from the offshore industries, and this vessel charter will allow us to further expand our offering."

DeepOcean has the option to request the installation of a battery hybrid system on board the vessel in 2024.

The company has set a target to reduce its CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030. 

"Collaborating with shipowners such as Simon Møkster Shipping, who are willing to modernize their fleet to drive down operating expenditure and harmful emissions to air, is a key part of this strategy,” adds DeepOcean CEO.

The Stril Server will be equipped with 2 x Kystdesign ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s Remote Operations Centre in Haugesund, Norway. 

 

Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Offshore Wind: SeaRenergy Nets DolWin6 Work
©Siem Offshore

Siem Offshore Loses Another Vessel Case Against Petrobras


Trending Offshore News

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

World's Largest Oilfield Services Firm Rebrands for a...
Energy
©cosmoerik

DOF Subsea Convicted of Breaching Health & Safety Duties...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Pertamina Says Gas Output Improves at Mahakam Block

Pertamina Says Gas Output Improves at Mahakam Block

RWE Files Bids for All Five Polish Offshore Wind Seabed Permits

RWE Files Bids for All Five Polish Offshore Wind Seabed Permits

UK: Offshore Drilling Crews Call Off Strike, Accept 10% Pay Increase

UK: Offshore Drilling Crews Call Off Strike, Accept 10% Pay Increase

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm Site

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm Site

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine