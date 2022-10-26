DeepOcean Charters Simon Møkster MPSV 'Stril Server'

Marine services firm DeepOcean has entered into a two-year time charter agreement for Simon Møkster Shipping's Stril Server multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV), citing a growth in demand for specialist subsea services.

DeepOcean's clients in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries will be able to use the ship to do an inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work, and light construction. The financial details of the charter were not disclosed.

The charter contract will start in the first quarter of 2023 and have a firm hire period until the end of 2024, with option to extend the contract. To remind, Equinor recently extended the charter for the Stril Server for work on its Hywind Tampen floating wind farm, the world's largest of the type.

Commenting on the charter, Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean said: "We are experiencing increased demand for our specialist subsea services from the offshore industries, and this vessel charter will allow us to further expand our offering."

DeepOcean has the option to request the installation of a battery hybrid system on board the vessel in 2024.

The company has set a target to reduce its CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

"Collaborating with shipowners such as Simon Møkster Shipping, who are willing to modernize their fleet to drive down operating expenditure and harmful emissions to air, is a key part of this strategy,” adds DeepOcean CEO.

The Stril Server will be equipped with 2 x Kystdesign ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s Remote Operations Centre in Haugesund, Norway.